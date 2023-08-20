Tyrone Taylor vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tyrone Taylor -- hitting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Rangers.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has six doubles, four home runs and three walks while hitting .203.
- Taylor has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 40 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (four of 40), and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has an RBI in 10 of 40 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- In 10 of 40 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|25
|.240
|AVG
|.179
|.255
|OBP
|.207
|.420
|SLG
|.295
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/1
|K/BB
|12/2
|2
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rangers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Rangers are sending Scherzer (12-4) to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 28th, 1.128 WHIP ranks 16th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.
