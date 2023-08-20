The Milwaukee Brewers, including Willy Adames (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Max Scherzer TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .213.

Adames has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 112 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.0% of them.

He has hit a home run in 17 games this year (15.2%), homering in 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 27.7% of his games this season, Adames has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (11.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 40 of 112 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .219 AVG .208 .296 OBP .296 .438 SLG .348 20 XBH 17 12 HR 7 29 RBI 25 60/22 K/BB 66/26 1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings