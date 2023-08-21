Alexander Zverev 2023 US Open Odds
A quarterfinal is up next for Alexander Zverev in the US Open, and he will meet Carlos Alcaraz. Zverev has the fourth-best odds to win (+1400) at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Find all the latest odds for the 2023 US Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.
Zverev at the 2023 US Open
- Next Round: Quarterfinals
- Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Zverev's Next Match
In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, September 6 (at 12:00 PM ET), Zverev will play Alcaraz, after getting past Jannik Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the last round.
Zverev currently has odds of +325 to win his next contest versus Alcaraz. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.
Alexander Zverev Grand Slam Odds
- US Open odds to win: +1400
Want to bet on Zverev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!
Zverev Stats
- Zverev beat Sinner 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 on Monday in the Round of 16.
- In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Zverev has won once, and his overall record is 41-17.
- Zverev is 16-8 on hard courts over the past year.
- In his 58 matches over the past 12 months, across all court surfaces, Zverev has averaged 25.7 games.
- Zverev, in 24 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 28.3 games per match and won 52.6% of them.
- Over the past 12 months, Zverev has won 83.2% of his service games, and he has won 25.9% of his return games.
- Zverev has won 22.6% of his return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 82.6% of his service games during that timeframe.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.