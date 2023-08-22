Carlos Santana vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Explore More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks while hitting .224.
- Santana has picked up a hit in 67 of 114 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
- He has gone deep in 17 games this year (14.9%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Santana has an RBI in 41 of 114 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs nine times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|14
|.208
|AVG
|.169
|.208
|OBP
|.222
|.333
|SLG
|.441
|1
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|5
|2
|RBI
|11
|4/0
|K/BB
|11/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober (6-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.40 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.40, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
