The Milwaukee Brewers, including Rowdy Tellez (.143 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Rangers.

Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Rowdy Tellez At The Plate

Tellez has seven doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 30 walks while batting .210.

Tellez has gotten a hit in 45 of 81 games this season (55.6%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (12.3%).

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tellez has had at least one RBI in 32.1% of his games this year (26 of 81), with more than one RBI eight times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 20 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 44 .195 AVG .222 .256 OBP .313 .373 SLG .389 9 XBH 11 6 HR 6 16 RBI 21 28/10 K/BB 42/20 0 SB 0

