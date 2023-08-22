The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Rangers.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks while batting .214.

Taylor enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .438.

Taylor has recorded a hit in 22 of 41 games this season (53.7%), including six multi-hit games (14.6%).

He has hit a long ball in four games this season (9.8%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven home a run in 11 games this season (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games.

In 11 games this year (26.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 26 .240 AVG .198 .255 OBP .233 .420 SLG .346 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 8 RBI 8 16/1 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings