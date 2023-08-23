Kenta Maeda gets the nod on the mound for the Minnesota Twins against Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 131 total home runs.

Milwaukee has the third-lowest slugging percentage in MLB (.379).

The Brewers have the third-worst batting average in the league (.234).

Milwaukee ranks 21st in runs scored with 544 (4.3 per game).

The Brewers' .314 on-base percentage ranks 21st in MLB.

The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 18th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Milwaukee has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee's 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Brewers have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.219).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will send Corbin Burnes (9-6) to the mound for his 26th start of the season as he tries for his 10th win. He is 9-6 with a 3.43 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Burnes has 17 quality starts under his belt this year.

Burnes will try to build upon a 24-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.1 frames per appearance).

He has had six appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/17/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers W 9-8 Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers W 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers W 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins - Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Woodruff Rich Hill 8/26/2023 Padres - Home Freddy Peralta Yu Darvish 8/27/2023 Padres - Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs - Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele

