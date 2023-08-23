The Milwaukee Brewers (69-57), who are trying for the series sweep, will match up with the Minnesota Twins (65-61) on Wednesday, August 23 at American Family Field, with Corbin Burnes starting for the Brewers and Kenta Maeda taking the hill for the Twins. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Twins have +115 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Brewers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.13 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Brewers' matchup against the Twins but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Brewers (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Brewers to beat the Twins with those odds, and the Brewers emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Carlos Santana hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have won 37 out of the 62 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Brewers have gone 20-16 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter (55.6% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Twins have won in 15, or 38.5%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Twins have a win-loss record of 7-13 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Twins have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Brewers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U William Contreras 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Christian Yelich 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+200) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+240) Willy Adames 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+160)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 11th 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.