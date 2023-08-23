The Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) will look to keep a four-game win streak alive when they host the Minnesota Twins (65-61) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Brewers will give the ball to Corbin Burnes (9-6, 3.43 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Twins will counter with Kenta Maeda (3-7, 4.13 ERA).

Brewers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (9-6, 3.43 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (3-7, 4.13 ERA)

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corbin Burnes

The Brewers' Burnes (9-6) will make his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Friday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.43 ERA this season with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.3 walks per nine across 25 games.

In 25 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Burnes will look to finish five or more innings for the 24th start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 25 chances this season.

Corbin Burnes vs. Twins

The Twins have scored 554 runs this season, which ranks 18th in MLB. They have 1011 hits, 22nd in baseball, with 169 home runs (seventh in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Twins one time this season, allowing them to go 7-for-24 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI in six innings.

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kenta Maeda

Maeda (3-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season.

The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 4.13, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 14 games this season. Opponents are batting .240 against him.

Maeda heads into the matchup with five quality starts under his belt this season.

Maeda has pitched five or more innings in a game 10 times this year heading into this outing.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

