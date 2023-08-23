Brian Anderson vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Brian Anderson (.242 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Brian Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Brian Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is hitting .224 with 11 doubles, three triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- He has homered in 7.7% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.5% of his games this season, Anderson has notched at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (11.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this year (32 of 91), he has scored, and in five of those games (5.5%) he has scored more than once.
Brian Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|43
|.241
|AVG
|.205
|.319
|OBP
|.300
|.416
|SLG
|.308
|15
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|14
|57/17
|K/BB
|50/19
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow 146 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went four innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
