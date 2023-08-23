Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .239 in his past 10 games, 63 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks while batting .225.

Santana will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .238 with two homers in his last games.

Santana has picked up a hit in 68 of 115 games this year, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has gone deep in 14.8% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 41 games this year (35.7%), Santana has picked up an RBI, and in 17 of those games (14.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 14 .214 AVG .169 .214 OBP .222 .321 SLG .441 1 XBH 6 1 HR 5 2 RBI 11 4/0 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings