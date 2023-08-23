Tyrone Taylor -- batting .303 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Minnesota Twins, with Kenta Maeda on the mound, on August 23 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda

Kenta Maeda TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and five walks while hitting .216.

Taylor enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .500.

In 54.8% of his games this year (23 of 42), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.3%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (9.5%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 28.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games.

In 12 games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 26 .245 AVG .198 .273 OBP .233 .415 SLG .346 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 8 16/2 K/BB 12/3 2 SB 2

Twins Pitching Rankings