On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) visit the Chicago Sky (13-20) one game after A'ja Wilson went off for 53 points in the Aces' 112-100 victory over the Dream. This contest airs on NBA TV and The U at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Sky vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV and The U
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Aces Moneyline Sky Moneyline
DraftKings Aces (-14.5) 169.5 -1450 +850 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Aces (-14.5) 169.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Aces (-14.5) 169.5 -1250 +700 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Aces (-14.5) 168.5 -1400 +700 Bet on this game with Tipico

Sky vs. Aces Betting Trends

  • The Aces have put together an 18-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Sky have put together a 15-17-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • Las Vegas is 9-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
  • Chicago has covered the spread when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs in its only opportunity this season.
  • Aces games have hit the over 18 out of 32 times this season.
  • Sky games have hit the over 15 out of 32 times this year.

