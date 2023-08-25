Friday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) against the San Diego Padres (61-67) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4-3 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 25.

The Brewers will look to Brandon Woodruff (2-1) against the Padres and Yu Darvish (8-9).

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 4, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 38, or 60.3%, of those games.

Milwaukee has entered 53 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 31-22 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

Milwaukee has scored 552 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

