Tyrone Taylor vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 166 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and five walks while hitting .225.
- Taylor will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .471 with one homer during his last games.
- Taylor has recorded a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), including seven multi-hit games (16.3%).
- In five games this year, he has homered (11.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- In 13 games this season (30.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (11.6%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 13 of 43 games (30.2%), including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|26
|.263
|AVG
|.198
|.288
|OBP
|.233
|.491
|SLG
|.346
|7
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|8
|17/2
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|2
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 141 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- Darvish makes the start for the Padres, his 24th of the season. He is 8-9 with a 4.35 ERA and 138 strikeouts through 132 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 37-year-old ranks 42nd in ERA (4.35), 39th in WHIP (1.285), and 20th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers.
