Alena Sharp will compete at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at the par-72, 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Alena Sharp Insights

Sharp has finished under par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has not finished a single of her last 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Sharp has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Sharp's average finish has been 55th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Sharp has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 43 -2 260 0 6 0 0 $67,694

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Sharp finished 17th when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course Sharp has played in the past year has been 213 yards shorter than the 6,685 yards Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Sharp's Last Time Out

Sharp finished in the 58th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.08 strokes.

Her 4.09-stroke average on the 33 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic placed her in the 38th percentile.

On the nine par-5 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Sharp shot better than 54% of the field (averaging 4.56 strokes).

Sharp carded a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 12 par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Sharp had four bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.3).

Sharp had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 4.1 on the 33 par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic.

In that last competition, Sharp's par-4 performance (on 33 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.1).

Sharp ended the ShopRite LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on four of the nine par-5s, more than the field's average of 3.4.

The field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the nine par-5s, but Sharp finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

