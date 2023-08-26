Alexa Pano will play the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26 coming off a victory at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Alexa Pano will play the 2023 CP Women's Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26 coming off a victory at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Alexa Pano Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Pano has finished under par 10 times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in two of her last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Over her last 17 rounds, Pano has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five events, Pano has finished atop the leaderboard once.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

Pano has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Pano will try to make the cut for the fourth time in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 42 -3 269 1 5 1 1 $271,939

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

The average course Pano has played in the past year has been 182 yards shorter than the 6,685 yards Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Pano's Last Time Out

Pano was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 39) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which was strong enough to place her in the 91st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.25).

Pano shot better than 96% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's 22 par-5 holes, averaging 4.41 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Pano carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, better than the field average of 1.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Pano had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Pano recorded more birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 2.7 on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

At that last competition, Pano's performance on the 39 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Pano ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with 12 on the 22 par-5 holes.

On the 22 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Pano outperformed the field's average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

Pano Odds to Win: +15000

