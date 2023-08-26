The field at the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada will feature Aline Krauter. She and the other entrants will go for for a piece of the $2,350,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,685-yard course from August 24-26.

Aline Krauter Insights

Krauter has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has yet to finish any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 13 rounds, Krauter has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five tournaments, Krauter finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

In her past five appearances, Krauter has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 37 -4 263 0 4 0 0 $43,826

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

The average course Krauter has played i the last year (6,511 yards) is 174 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Krauter's Last Time Out

Krauter was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the 12 par-3 holes.

Her 4.17-stroke average on the 29 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was strong, putting her in the 70th percentile of the field.

On the 13 par-5 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Krauter was better than only 18% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Krauter failed to record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other competitors averaged 1.0).

On the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Krauter recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Krauter recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 2.7 on the 29 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

In that last outing, Krauter's par-4 performance (on 29 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 8.2).

Krauter ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, equal to the field average on the 13 par-5s.

On the 13 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Krauter underperformed compared to the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording four.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Krauter Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

