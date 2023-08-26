Allison Emrey will take to the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada for the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26, aiming to conquer the par-72, 6,685-yard course with $2,350,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Allison Emrey Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Emrey has shot better than par six times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over her last 14 rounds, Emrey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five events, Emrey's average finish has been 48th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Emrey hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 48th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 42 -2 268 0 5 0 0 $56,733

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Emrey finished 26th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's event.

The courses that Emrey has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,502 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Emrey's Last Time Out

Emrey finished in the 48th percentile on the 12 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

Her 4.41-stroke average on the 29 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational ranked in the 31st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.25).

Emrey shot better than 46% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's 13 par-5 holes, averaging 4.85 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Emrey fared equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Emrey carded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.5).

Emrey's one birdie or better on the 29 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the field average (2.7).

In that last competition, Emrey's par-4 showing (on 29 holes) included a bogey or worse 13 times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Emrey finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 13 par-5s.

On the 13 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Emrey had four bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Emrey Odds to Win: +50000

