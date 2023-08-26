The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada will see Amanda Doherty in the field from August 24-26 as the competitors battle the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Doherty at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Amanda Doherty Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Doherty has finished better than par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Doherty has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In her past five tournaments, Doherty finished outside the top 20.

She has made the cut in one of her past five tournaments.

Doherty finished 47th in her only finish over her last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 38 -2 284 0 8 0 0 $142,843

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Doherty finished 68th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Doherty has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,538 yards, 147 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Doherty's Last Time Out

Doherty was good on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging par to finish in the 71st percentile of the field.

Her 4.26-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational ranked in the 52nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.25).

On the nine par-5 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Doherty was better than only 4% of the field (averaging 5.33 strokes).

Doherty shot equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Doherty had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.5).

Doherty had fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 2.7 on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

At that most recent competition, Doherty's showing on the 19 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Doherty ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on one of nine par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.0.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Doherty carded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Doherty Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.