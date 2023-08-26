The 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26 will feature Amelia Lewis as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a bet on Lewis at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Amelia Lewis Insights

Lewis has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 12 rounds, Lewis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In her past five tournaments, Lewis finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five events.

Lewis has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 6 52 -2 286 0 1 0 0 $5,460

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Lewis has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,526 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Lewis' Last Time Out

Lewis finished in the 27th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

Her 4.32-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational ranked in the 45th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.25).

Lewis shot better than 33% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 4.89 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Lewis fared equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Lewis recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.5).

Lewis' two birdies or better on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the field average (2.7).

In that most recent outing, Lewis had a bogey or worse on seven of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Lewis finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational registering a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Lewis recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.7).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Lewis Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.