Ana Belac will be in the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Looking to wager on Belac at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Ana Belac Insights

Over her last 11 rounds, Belac has shot under par three times, while also posting six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 11 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Belac has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 11 rounds.

In her past five events, Belac finished outside the top 20.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

Belac has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 53 -2 266 0 4 0 0 $21,127

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Belac did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This event will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Belac has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,505 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Belac's Last Time Out

Belac was relatively mediocre on the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 19) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which landed her in the 61st percentile among all competitors.

Belac shot better than just 9% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 5.22 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Belac shot the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Belac had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.5).

Belac had fewer birdies or better (two) than the tournament average of 2.7 on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

In that most recent outing, Belac had a bogey or worse on six of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Belac ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 4.0 on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Belac had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.7).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Belac Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

