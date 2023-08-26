Annie Park is set for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club (par-72) in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26. The purse is $2,350,000.00.

Looking to wager on Park at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +35000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Annie Park Insights

Park has finished below par on three occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Park has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Park has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Park has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 45 -1 271 0 10 0 0 $119,926

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Park last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

The courses that Park has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,525 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Park's Last Time Out

Park was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.53-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was below average, putting her in the 10th percentile of the field.

Park was better than 50% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.78 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.78.

Park fared the same as the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Park recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Park's one birdie or better on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the tournament average (2.7).

At that last outing, Park posted a bogey or worse on nine of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Park ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the nine par-5s.

The field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the nine par-5s, but Park finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Park Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

