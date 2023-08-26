The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will have Bailey Tardy as part of the field in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26, up against the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Tardy at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to pick up the win this week.

Bailey Tardy Insights

Tardy has finished better than par three times and posted six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three of those rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Tardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

In her past five appearances, Tardy has finished in the top five once.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Tardy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 48 +1 278 0 7 1 1 $528,130

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Courses that Tardy has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,560 yards, 125 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Tardy's Last Time Out

Tardy shot poorly on the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.50 strokes to finish in the third percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.54 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the AIG Women’s Open, which placed her in the first percentile among all competitors.

Tardy shot better than 90% of the field at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.33 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.66.

Tardy did not record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Tardy carded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Tardy's three birdies or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the field average of 4.3.

In that most recent outing, Tardy's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Tardy finished the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.7 on the six par-5s.

The field at the AIG Women’s Open averaged 1.1 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Tardy finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

