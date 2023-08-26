The field at the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada will feature Bianca Pagdanganan. She and the rest of the entrants will go for for a part of the $2,350,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,685-yard course from August 24-26.

Looking to place a wager on Pagdanganan at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +40000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Bianca Pagdanganan Insights

Pagdanganan has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score once in her last 14 rounds.

Pagdanganan has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five tournaments, Pagdanganan has had an average finish of 42nd.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 36 -4 245 0 4 0 0 $43,122

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 199 yards longer than the average course Pagdanganan has played in the past year (6,486 yards).

Pagdanganan's Last Time Out

Pagdanganan was in the 15th percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.42-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational ranked in the 22nd percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.25).

Pagdanganan shot better than 73% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Pagdanganan failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other golfers averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Pagdanganan carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Pagdanganan's one birdie or better on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the field average (2.7).

In that most recent competition, Pagdanganan's performance on the 19 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Pagdanganan finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, equal to the field's average on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Pagdanganan outperformed the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

