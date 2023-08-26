Saturday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (71-57) against the San Diego Padres (61-68) at American Family Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 26.

The Brewers will look to Freddy Peralta (10-8) against the Padres and Pedro Avila.

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Brewers have been favorites in 64 games this season and won 39 (60.9%) of those contests.

This season Milwaukee has won 21 of its 37 games, or 56.8%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The Brewers have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Milwaukee has scored 559 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).

Brewers Schedule