Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Juan Soto and others in the Milwaukee Brewers-San Diego Padres matchup at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Peralta Stats

Freddy Peralta (10-8) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his 25th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 13 times in 24 starts this season.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.91 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.175 WHIP ranks 20th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks fifth.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Aug. 19 5.2 4 1 1 11 2 at White Sox Aug. 13 6.0 4 0 0 6 3 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 7.0 1 1 1 13 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 6.0 6 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jul. 26 6.0 4 0 0 13 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Freddy Peralta's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 136 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 63 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a .284/.371/.455 slash line on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 101 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs, 50 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .230/.306/.411 slash line so far this season.

Santana brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .262 with a double, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Soto Stats

Soto has 116 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 106 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.396/.478 so far this season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 60 walks and 50 RBI (118 total hits). He's also swiped 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.369/.447 on the year.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 2-for-4 2 1 4 6 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Juan Soto, Ha-Seong Kim or other Padres players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.