The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will see Brianna Do as part of the field in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26, up against the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

The 2023 CP Women's Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will see Brianna Do as part of the field in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26, up against the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake. She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this weekend.

Brianna Do Insights

Do has finished below par twice, completed her day bogey-free once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 11 rounds played.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 11 rounds.

Over her last 11 rounds, Do has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In her past five events, Do has finished in the top 20 once.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Do has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 15 -6 207 0 1 0 0 $22,272

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Do did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club measures 6,685 yards for this tournament, 325 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,010).

The courses that Do has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,516 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Do's Last Time Out

Do finished in the 32nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of par.

She averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, which placed her in the 30th percentile of the field.

Do was better than just 8% of the competitors at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Do recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Do recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.6).

Do recorded fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.4 on the 22 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

At that last outing, Do had a bogey or worse on four of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.8).

Do ended the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic without recording a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Do finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

