The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will see Brittany Altomare as part of the field in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26, up against the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

Brittany Altomare Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Altomare has shot below par four times, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has registered a top-10 score once in her last 12 rounds.

Over her last 12 rounds, Altomare has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five appearances, Altomare has not finished in the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past five tournaments.

Altomare has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 50 E 278 0 10 0 0 $73,218

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Altomare played this event was in 2022, and she finished 49th.

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,685 yards.

The average course Altomare has played i the last year (6,539 yards) is 146 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Altomare's Last Time Out

Altomare was in the 62nd percentile on par 3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.09 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, which landed her in the 30th percentile of the field.

Altomare shot better than 79% of the golfers at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Altomare recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Altomare recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.6).

Altomare's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were more than the field average of 5.4.

In that last competition, Altomare's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse 10 times (worse than the field average, 5.8).

Altomare finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 2.9 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Altomare finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Location: Vancouver, Canada

Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

