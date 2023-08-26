Brittany Lincicome will be among those at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Brittany Lincicome will be among those at the 2023 CP Women's Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26. She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Brittany Lincicome Insights

Lincicome has finished under par four times and shot six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has posted a top-five score once in her last 14 rounds.

Lincicome has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five appearances, Lincicome's average finish has been 48th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 47 E 287 0 4 0 0 $74,782

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Lincicome has played i the last year (6,546 yards) is 139 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Lincicome's Last Time Out

Lincicome was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.50 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.41 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which landed her in the 10th percentile of the field.

Lincicome was better than 46% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Lincicome carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lincicome carded four bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.6).

Lincicome did not card a birdie or better on any of the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. The field average was 3.5.

At that last tournament, Lincicome's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Lincicome finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lincicome outperformed the tournament average of 1.3 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

Par: 72 / 6,685 yards
Lincicome Odds to Win: +30000

