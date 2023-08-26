Bronte Law enters play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club, with action from August 24-26.

Looking to bet on Law at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Bronte Law Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Law has scored below par three times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-five score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Law has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five tournaments, Law has had an average finish of 47th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

Law will look to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 55 +3 290 0 8 0 0 $84,387

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Law finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 169 yards longer than the average course Law has played in the past year (6,516 yards).

Law's Last Time Out

Law was in the 93rd percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She shot well to finish in the 78th percentile on par 4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 4.13 strokes on those 39 holes.

Law was better than only 18% of the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's 17 par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Law recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, better than the field average of 1.0.

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Law recorded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.5).

Law recorded more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 2.7 on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

At that last tournament, Law's showing on the 39 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.2).

Law finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, equal to the field's average on the 17 par-5s.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Law recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.7).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Law Odds to Win: +30000

