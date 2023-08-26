The field at the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada will feature Caroline Inglis. She and the rest of the entrants will go for for a piece of the $2,350,000.00 purse on the par-72, 6,685-yard course from August 24-26.

Looking to place a bet on Inglis at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to win the tournament this week.

Caroline Inglis Insights

Inglis has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has carded one of the five best scores in two of her last 14 rounds played.

Over her last 14 rounds, Inglis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In her past five events, Inglis' average finish has been 45th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

Inglis hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 45th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 35 -5 275 0 10 0 0 $167,990

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Inglis missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's event.

The average course Inglis has played in the past year has been 160 yards shorter than the 6,685 yards Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Inglis' Last Time Out

Inglis was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which placed her in the 44th percentile among all competitors.

Inglis shot better than 51% of the golfers at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Inglis shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Inglis had three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.6).

Inglis' seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were more than the tournament average of 4.8.

At that most recent outing, Inglis' performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse 11 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Inglis ended the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.4 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Inglis had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Inglis Odds to Win: +30000

