Celine Borge will hit the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 on the line.

Looking to bet on Borge at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Celine Borge Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Borge has scored under par eight times, while also posting nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score three times in her last 18 rounds.

Over her last 18 rounds, Borge has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Borge has finished in the top five once.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five events.

Borge has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 34 -3 275 0 9 1 1 $445,064

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Borge will take to the 6,685-yard course this week at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,539 yards in the past year.

Borge's Last Time Out

Borge was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, which landed her in the 23rd percentile among all competitors.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Borge shot better than just 2% of the competitors (averaging 5.50 strokes).

Borge recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Borge recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.6).

Borge's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open were less than the tournament average (4.8).

In that last outing, Borge's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 6.9).

Borge finished the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Trust Golf Women’s Ladies Scottish Open, Borge had more bogeys or worse (four) than the field average (1.9).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Borge Odds to Win: +15000

