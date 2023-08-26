The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada will see Celine Herbin in the field from August 24-26 as the golfers battle the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Herbin at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this weekend.

Celine Herbin Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Herbin has finished under par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once in her last 12 rounds.

Over her last 12 rounds, Herbin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five events, Herbin has not finished in the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past five tournaments.

Herbin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 39 -3 283 0 3 0 0 $34,455

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Herbin played this event was in 2022, and she failed to make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

Courses that Herbin has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,574 yards, 111 yards shorter than the 6,685-yard Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club this week.

Herbin's Last Time Out

Herbin shot poorly on the six par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of the field.

Her 4.17-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open placed her in the 49th percentile.

On the six par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Herbin shot better than just 1% of the competitors (averaging 5.33 strokes).

Herbin fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the field averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Herbin recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Herbin's one birdie or better on par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open were less than the field average of 4.3.

At that most recent outing, Herbin's par-4 performance (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 8.8).

Herbin ended the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on one of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 3.7.

On the six par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Herbin recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.1).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Herbin Odds to Win: +25000

