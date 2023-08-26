The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will include Chiara Horder. The competition is from August 24-26.

Looking to place a wager on Horder at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to win the tournament this week.

Chiara Horder Insights

Over her last four rounds, she has not finished any of them without a bogey or under par.

She hasn't finished any of her last four rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Horder has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of her last four rounds.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past two tournaments.

Horder has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past two events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year. This event will take place on a par 72 that's 6,685 yards.

The average course Horder has played in the past year (6,708 yards) is 23 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Horder's Last Time Out

Horder was in the 31st percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

Her 4.54-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open was poor, putting her in the first percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Horder shot better than only 23% of the golfers (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Horder shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other competitors averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Horder had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 1.8).

Horder failed to card a birdie or better on any of the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open. The tournament average was 4.3.

At that last outing, Horder's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse 10 times (compared to the field's better average, 8.8).

Horder ended the AIG Women’s Open registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.7 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Horder recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Horder Odds to Win: +100000

