The 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will see Christine Kim in the field in Vancouver, Canada from August 24-26, up against the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a wager on Kim at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to win the tournament this week.

Christine Kim Insights

Kim has finished under par four times and posted six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has yet to finish any of her last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kim has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 12 rounds.

In her past five events, Kim finished outside the top 20.

She has made one cut in her past five tournaments.

Kim has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 59 +1 272 0 5 0 0 $32,590

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Kim missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club measures 6,685 yards for this tournament, 325 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,010).

The courses that Kim has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,536 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was relatively mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 52nd percentile of competitors.

Her 4.47-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was below average, putting her in the 17th percentile of the field.

Kim shot better than 73% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.78.

Kim fared equal to the field average on par-3s in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Kim recorded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.5).

Kim recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 2.7 on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

In that last competition, Kim carded a bogey or worse on seven of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Kim finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational registering a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, the same as the field average on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Kim outperformed the tournament average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Kim Odds to Win: +50000

