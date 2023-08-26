The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada features Cristie Kerr. The par-72 course spans 6,685 yards and the purse is $2,350,000.00 for the tournament, running from August 24-26.

Looking to wager on Kerr at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cristie Kerr Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Kerr has scored under par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 10 rounds.

Over her last 10 rounds, Kerr has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

She has not made the cut in her past five events.

Kerr has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 73 +7 292 0 3 0 0 $11,821

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Kerr played this event was in 2022, and she finished 68th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

Kerr will take to the 6,685-yard course this week at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,539 yards in the past year.

Kerr's Last Time Out

Kerr was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.23 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which placed her in the 45th percentile among all competitors.

Kerr was better than only 21% of the competitors at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.83.

Kerr did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kerr had two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.6).

Kerr's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were less than the tournament average (3.5).

In that last competition, Kerr's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Kerr finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Kerr carded one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.3.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Kerr Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.