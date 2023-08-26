Cydney Clanton will take to the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Clanton at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cydney Clanton Insights

Clanton has finished better than par three times and posted five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Clanton has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in two of her last 14 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Clanton has had an average finish of 68th.

She has made the cut in two of her past five events.

Clanton hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five appearances, with an average finish of 68th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 64 +2 288 0 3 0 0 $12,146

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will play at 6,685 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,010.

The courses that Clanton has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,546 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Clanton's Last Time Out

Clanton was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 62nd percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.14 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, which placed her in the 20th percentile among all competitors.

On the six par-5 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Clanton shot better than 66% of the field (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Clanton recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Clanton did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Clanton's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were less than the field average (5.4).

At that last tournament, Clanton's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.8).

Clanton ended the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on two of six par-5s, worse than the field average, 2.9.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Clanton finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Clanton Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.