Dani Holmqvist is ready to enter the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, taking place from August 24-26.

Dani Holmqvist Insights

Over her last 12 rounds, Holmqvist has finished below par on five occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 12 rounds.

Holmqvist has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Holmqvist has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five appearances.

She has qualified for the weekend in one of her past five appearances.

Holmqvist has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 9 -6 246 0 2 1 1 $105,900

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's event.

The average course Holmqvist has played in the past year has been 191 yards shorter than the 6,685 yards Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be at for this event.

Holmqvist's Last Time Out

Holmqvist was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging par to finish in the 71st percentile of the field.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 39 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was strong, putting her in the 78th percentile of the field.

Holmqvist shot better than 77% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.65 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Holmqvist fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other participants averaged 1.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Holmqvist carded three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.5).

Holmqvist's five birdies or better on the 39 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the tournament average (2.7).

At that most recent competition, Holmqvist posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 39 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Holmqvist finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with nine on the 17 par-5 holes.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Holmqvist carded three bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Holmqvist Odds to Win: +50000

