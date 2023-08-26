Dewi Weber is part of the field from August 24-26 in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, taking on a par-72, 6,685-yard course.

Looking to wager on Weber at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dewi Weber Insights

Weber has finished better than par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 12 rounds.

She has carded one of the five best scores in one of her last 12 rounds played.

Weber has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 12 rounds.

Weber has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut once.

Weber has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 38 -2 258 0 8 0 0 $110,358

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Weber finished 61st when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's event.

Weber will take to the 6,685-yard course this week at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,523 yards in the past year.

Weber's Last Time Out

Weber was in the 43rd percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.19 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 39) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which was strong enough to land her in the 83rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.25).

Weber shot better than 85% of the field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's 17 par-5 holes, averaging 4.59 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Weber shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other competitors averaged 1.0).

On the 16 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Weber recorded five bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Weber's four birdies or better on par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the field average of 2.7.

At that last competition, Weber had a bogey or worse on nine of 39 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Weber ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational carding a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 17 par-5s.

On the 17 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Weber carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Weber Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.