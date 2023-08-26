Dottie Ardina is set to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, taking place from August 24-26.

Dottie Ardina Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Ardina has scored below par six times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in her last 15 rounds.

Over her last 15 rounds, Ardina has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In her past five events, Ardina has had an average finish of 43rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Ardina has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 7 43 E 268 0 4 0 0 $53,350

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,685 yards, 325 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Ardina has played i the last year (6,479 yards) is 206 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Ardina's Last Time Out

Ardina was in the 52nd percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.42-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational ranked in the 22nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.25).

Ardina shot better than 50% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on par-5 holes, averaging 4.78 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.78.

Ardina did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other participants averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Ardina had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 2.5).

Ardina's one birdie or better on par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the tournament average of 2.7.

At that most recent competition, Ardina had a bogey or worse on seven of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Ardina ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with two on the nine par-5 holes.

The field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the nine par-5s, but Ardina finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

