Elizabeth Szokol will hit the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada for the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26, looking to conquer the par-72, 6,685-yard course with $2,350,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Elizabeth Szokol Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Szokol has scored under par five times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded a top-10 score once in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Szokol has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Szokol has had an average finish of 65th.

She has made the cut in three of her past five tournaments.

Szokol hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five tournaments, with an average finish of 65th.

Szokol hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 47 -3 283 0 9 0 1 $133,651

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Szokol last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 36th.

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club measures 6,685 yards for this tournament, 325 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,010).

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club checks in at 6,685 yards, 117 yards longer than the average course Szokol has played in the past year (6,568 yards).

Szokol's Last Time Out

Szokol was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Amundi Evian Championship, averaging par to finish in the 77th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Amundi Evian Championship, which landed her in the 32nd percentile among all competitors.

Szokol was better than 75% of the golfers at the Amundi Evian Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.81.

Szokol fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship (the tournament average was 2.1).

On the 20 par-3s at the Amundi Evian Championship, Szokol recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 3.6).

Szokol's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Amundi Evian Championship were less than the field average of 4.2.

In that last tournament, Szokol had a bogey or worse on nine of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.6).

Szokol ended the Amundi Evian Championship with a birdie or better on five of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 3.6.

The field at the Amundi Evian Championship averaged 1.5 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Szokol finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

