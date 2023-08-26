Gabriela Ruffels is part of the field at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. The par-72 course spans 6,685 yards and the purse available is $2,350,000.00.

Gabriela Ruffels Betting Odds and Stats

Over her last 18 rounds, Ruffels has shot better than par 10 times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

Gabriela Ruffels Insights

Over her last 18 rounds, Ruffels has shot better than par 10 times, while also carding 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in two of her last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over her last 18 rounds, Ruffels has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five appearances, Ruffels has had an average finish of 26th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut four times.

Ruffels has finished with a better-than-average score in three of her past five tournaments.

Ruffels has made the cut in three tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 3 27 E 286 0 3 0 0 $154,000

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

The courses that Ruffels has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,592 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Ruffels' Last Time Out

Ruffels finished in the 32nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of par.

Her 4.00-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic ranked in the 65th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.01).

Ruffels was better than 94% of the field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.76.

Ruffels recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Ruffels recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.6).

Ruffels' six birdies or better on par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.4.

In that last tournament, Ruffels' par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.8).

Ruffels finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Ruffels finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

