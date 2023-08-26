Gina Kim is part of the field from August 24-26 in the 2023 CP Women’s Open at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada, taking on a par-72, 6,685-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Kim at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to win the tournament this week.

Gina Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par twice and posted five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds.

She has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five appearances, Kim finished outside the top 20.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut once.

Kim hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 57th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 49 E 286 0 6 0 0 $83,082

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Kim missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

The average course Kim has played i the last year (6,535 yards) is 150 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim shot poorly on the 12 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

Her 4.24-stroke average on the 29 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational ranked in the 58th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.25).

Kim shot better than 62% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's 13 par-5 holes, averaging 4.77 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Kim failed to record a birdie on any of the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the field averaged 1.0).

On the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Kim had three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.5).

Kim's six birdies or better on the 29 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were more than the field average (2.7).

In that most recent competition, Kim's par-4 showing (on 29 holes) included a bogey or worse 11 times (worse than the field average, 8.2).

Kim ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 4.0 on the 13 par-5s.

On the 13 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Kim fell short compared to the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Kim Odds to Win: +50000

