The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club includes Haru Nomura. The event is from August 24-26.

Looking to place a bet on Nomura at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Haru Nomura Insights

Nomura has finished below par on four occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 13 rounds played.

She has carded a top-five score once in her last 13 rounds.

Nomura has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Nomura has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut twice.

In her past five appearances, Nomura has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 35 +2 253 0 2 0 1 $65,882

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Nomura did not make the cut in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The par-72 course measures 6,685 yards this week, which is 325 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Nomura has played i the last year (6,518 yards) is 167 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Nomura's Last Time Out

Nomura was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, which landed her in the 65th percentile of the field.

Nomura was better than just 29% of the golfers at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.76.

Nomura did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Nomura carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.6).

Nomura's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

At that last outing, Nomura carded a bogey or worse on two of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.8).

Nomura ended the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with one on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Nomura finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Nomura Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.