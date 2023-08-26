Hinako Shibuno will take to the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to play in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 on the line.

Looking to wager on Shibuno at the CP Women's Open this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend.

Hinako Shibuno Insights

Over her last 14 rounds, Shibuno has finished better than par on four occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in her last 14 rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Shibuno has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Shibuno has finished in the top 20 in one of her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in two of her past five tournaments.

Shibuno has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 32 -4 283 0 14 0 2 $313,578

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,685 yards this week, which is 325 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Shibuno has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,581 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Shibuno's Last Time Out

Shibuno was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of par on the six par-3 holes.

Her 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the AIG Women’s Open was poor, putting her in the 22nd percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Shibuno shot better than only 8% of the competitors (averaging 5.00 strokes).

Shibuno failed to card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Shibuno did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

Shibuno recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 4.3 on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

In that last competition, Shibuno's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Shibuno finished the AIG Women’s Open with a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.7 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Shibuno carded one bogey or worse, less than the field average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards
Shibuno Odds to Win: +20000

