Hou Yu-Sang will be among those competing at the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26.

Hou Yu-Sang Insights

Yu-Sang has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 10 rounds.

She has not finished any of her last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over her last 10 rounds, Yu-Sang has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

She has failed to make the cut in each of her past five tournaments.

Yu-Sang has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 55 +1 286 0 4 0 0 $41,498

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The most recent time Yu-Sang played this event was in 2022, and she finished 76th.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,010 yards in the past year, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set for a shorter 6,685 yards.

Yu-Sang will take to the 6,685-yard course this week at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,511 yards in the past year.

Yu-Sang's Last Time Out

Yu-Sang was in the 0 percentile on par 3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

Her 4.21-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational ranked in the 61st percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.25).

On the nine par-5 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Yu-Sang shot better than 50% of the competitors (averaging 4.78 strokes).

Yu-Sang did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the other participants averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Yu-Sang recorded five bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.5).

Yu-Sang's two birdies or better on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the tournament average (2.7).

At that most recent tournament, Yu-Sang carded a bogey or worse on six of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Yu-Sang finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with two on the nine par-5 holes.

The field at the ISPS Handa World Invitational averaged 1.7 bogeys or worse on the nine par-5s, but Yu-Sang finished without one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

