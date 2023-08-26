The 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club from August 24-26 will feature Hyo Joon Jang as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-72, 6,685-yard course, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Jang at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +40000 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Hyo Joon Jang Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Jang has scored under par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 13 rounds.

Jang has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In her past five appearances, Jang's average finish has been 61st.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Jang has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since she hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 5 61 +7 293 0 2 0 0 $14,278

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,685 yards this week, which is 325 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course Jang has played i the last year (6,478 yards) is 207 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Jang's Last Time Out

Jang was above average on the eight par-3 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, averaging 2.13 strokes to finish in the 100th percentile of the field.

Her 3.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the ShopRite LPGA Classic was strong, putting her in the 99th percentile of the field.

Jang was better than 99% of the field at the ShopRite LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 3.83 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.61.

Jang recorded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Jang had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.3).

Jang's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic were more than the field average of 4.1.

In that most recent outing, Jang carded a bogey or worse on five of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Jang ended the ShopRite LPGA Classic outperforming the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.4) with four on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Jang carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Jang Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.