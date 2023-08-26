Jaravee Boonchant will take to the course at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada to compete in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. It's a par-72 that spans 6,685 yards, with a purse of $2,350,000.00 up for grabs.

Jaravee Boonchant Insights

Boonchant has finished below par on five occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 14 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two of those rounds.

Over her last 14 rounds, Boonchant has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Boonchant has finished in the top 10 in one of her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Boonchant has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 35 -2 284 0 7 0 2 $185,650

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,685 yards, Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club is set up as a par 72 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,010 yards .

The average course Boonchant has played i the last year (6,534 yards) is 151 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,685).

Boonchant's Last Time Out

Boonchant shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, with an average of 3.25 strokes to finish in the 27th percentile of the field.

Her 4.53-stroke average on the 19 par-4 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational was below average, putting her in the 10th percentile of the field.

Boonchant shot better than 33% of the golfers at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's nine par-5 holes, averaging 4.89 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Boonchant did not record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the field averaged 1.0).

On the eight par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Boonchant carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.5).

Boonchant's one birdie or better on the 19 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational were less than the field average (2.7).

In that last outing, Boonchant carded a bogey or worse on eight of 19 par-4s (the field averaged 8.2).

Boonchant finished the ISPS Handa World Invitational recording a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.0 on the nine par-5s.

On the nine par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Boonchant outperformed the field average of 1.7 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards

