Jennifer Chang is in the field at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club in Vancouver, Canada in the 2023 CP Women’s Open from August 24-26. The par-72 course spans 6,685 yards and the purse available is $2,350,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Chang at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Jennifer Chang Insights

Over her last 16 rounds, Chang has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has yet to finish any of her last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Chang has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of her last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In her past five events, Chang's average finish has been 43rd.

She has made the cut in three of her past five events.

Chang has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 38 -4 271 0 7 0 0 $79,601

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Chang last played this event in 2022, and she did not make the cut.

This tournament will take place on a par 72 listed at 6,685 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Chang will take to the 6,685-yard course this week at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club after having played courses with an average length of 6,508 yards in the past year.

Chang's Last Time Out

Chang was above average on the 12 par-3 holes at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, averaging 2.83 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 4.21 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 29) at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, which landed her in the 61st percentile of the field.

Chang shot better than only 17% of the competitors at the ISPS Handa World Invitational on the tournament's 13 par-5 holes, averaging 5.08 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.78.

Chang fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (the tournament average was 1.0).

On the 12 par-3s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Chang had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.5).

Chang carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 2.7 on the 29 par-4s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

In that last outing, Chang's performance on the 29 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.2).

Chang ended the ISPS Handa World Invitational underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with one on the 13 par-5 holes.

On the 13 par-5s at the ISPS Handa World Invitational, Chang had two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.7.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Chang Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

